Waggin Wednesday: ‘Momma’ Needs A New Home! (Watch Her Video!)

Momma is an adorable 1 year old female guinea pig currently looking for a home. Along with her beautiful orange, black and white markings, Momma is very social and loves to snuggle!

Many guinea pigs enjoy being handled, but they can also be skittish so it’s always a good idea to go slow, and Momma certainly falls into this category. Guinea pigs are of course cute, but they’re also curious, smart and love attention along with play time. Guinea pigs also make a great first pet and staff at ARL can answer any questions on proper care and anything to make sure that Momma has a long healthy and happy life.

If you are interested in adopting Momma, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

