Waggin’ Wednesday: ‘Pepper” The Little Guinea Pig With A Big Heart

Pepper is a 2 year old male guinea pig looking for his new home. Pepper is one of many small animals that ARL currently has up for adoption, and Pepper, while friendly, is a little shy right out of the gate.

Play time for him will be on his terms, and while he does not love being handled, he is tolerant and you can expect this to improve once he settles into his new home. Out of enclosure time is essential for guinea pigs as this allows them a larger space to play and offers the opportunity for you to strengthen the bond with him as well. And while shy, Pepper does want to be the center of the attention and would prefer to be the only guinea pig in the home.

ARL will also need to see a photo of the enclosure he’ll be living in before going home.

If you are interested in adopting Pepper, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

