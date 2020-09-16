Waggin’ Wednesday: Stevie Wonders If You’ll Take Him Home!

Do you have room in your heart for a flamboyant feathered friend?

Stevie is a handsome middle aged cockatiel. He is afraid of cats and dogs, so he’s looking for a home without any of those scary things. Stevie loves to whistle to you and got his name because he’ll do a Stevie Wonder dance for his friends! He’s a bit of an eccentric dude who prefers to eat seeds and millet and is still working on developing a more healthy, well rounded palate. Stevie is not used to being picked up yet.

We ask to see a photo of the cage Stevie will be living in. If you don’t yet have one, we can provide a cage for him to go home with for a small donation.

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 for more info about Stevie or to schedule an appointment to meet him in Brewster.*

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 8:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!