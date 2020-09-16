You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Stevie Wonders If You’ll Take Him Home!

September 16, 2020

Do you have room in your heart for a flamboyant feathered friend? 

Stevie is a handsome middle aged cockatiel.  He is afraid of cats and dogs, so he’s looking for a home without any of those scary things.  Stevie loves to whistle to you and got his name because he’ll do a Stevie Wonder dance for his friends!  He’s a bit of an eccentric dude who prefers to eat seeds and millet and is still working on developing a more healthy, well rounded palate.  Stevie is not used to being picked up yet.

 

We ask to see a photo of the cage Stevie will be living in.  If you don’t yet have one, we can provide a cage for him to go home with for a small donation. 

*Adoptions are currently by appointment only.  Please call 617-426-9170 x305 for more info about Stevie or to schedule an appointment to meet him in Brewster.*

 

