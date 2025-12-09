Will You Help Bailey Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Bailey, a sweet and sensitive gentleman in his golden years. Bailey lived in a bubble in his previous home, meaning that he wasn’t meeting a lot of new people or other animals, and so he can be quite worried or fearful as a result. He is looking to go to a quiet, low-traffic home where he can take as long as he needs to adjust. Bailey is still working on expanding his skill set – he only used pee pads in the previous home, and doesn’t have a lot of experience walking on leash – but once he gets moving, this senior pup has quite a bit of pep in his step! He loves going on walks to explore at his own pace, and won’t say no to a soft snack or two, such as chicken or hot dogs!

Bailey would love to go home with adopters that are ready to show a considerate approach with petting or close handling, and with helping him build confidence and adjust to a new home at his own pace. He might be able to go home with a mellow, low-key dog friend, or a dog-savvy cat companion with a slow introduction, but he’d also love to just be your one and only!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Bailey. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



