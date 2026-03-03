Will You Help Baloo Find a Home on the Cape?

Baloo is a handsome, sensitive 3-year-old Pit Bull that has been through a few big transitions and is looking for a patient, dog-savvy home ready to help him settle in at his own pace. While he did well in his familiar bubble — including daily playtime with a neighbor’s dog — Baloo has shown us that new people and new places can feel overwhelming at first. He’s a slow burn who needs time, structure, and understanding as he adjusts.

Baloo is a total foodie, which makes him a fun and eager training partner! He already knows cues like sit, paw, and down, and he loves a good game of catch. Once he’s comfortable, his playful and engaging personality really shines.

Baloo’s first few weeks at home should be calm and predictable, with a small social circle and plenty of space to decompress. He’s looking for adopters who can read his body language, respect his need for space, and use positive reinforcement to help him build confidence. He would do best as an only dog while he settles in, though a dog-savvy cat may be possible with slow introductions.

If you have patience, a sense of humor, and enjoy training and enrichment, Baloo could be an incredibly rewarding companion. Come chat with our team to see if he might be the right fit for you!

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



