Will You Help Bennie Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Bennie, a sensitive and sweet guy looking for a home of his own. He lived a pretty sheltered life before coming to us, so transitions, meeting new people, and interacting with lots of dogs can be hard for him, but once he settles in, his personality starts to shine! Bennie loves to snuggle with his inner circle, and he can be a playful and silly guy when he’s feeling comfortable.

Bennie is looking for a low-traffic home and patient adopters who are excited about meeting a sensitive pup where he’s at and helping him navigate the world at his own pace. Any children in the home should be ready to respect his boundaries when he needs space, and follow his management and training plan.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Bennie. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!