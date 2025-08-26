Will You Help Betty Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Betty is a little bit on the spicy side of life! Betty would do best with an adopter who is not phased by a little pizazz, is willing to learn to read cat body language, and can give them time to adjust to a new home. Come on in to meet Betty and see if they can spice up your life!

Betty has been recently diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease. It is important that Betty’s new family has a great relationship with a vet so that they be ready to monitor and manage her health.

If you think this cat could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our MSPCA Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!



Looking for a Pet?

