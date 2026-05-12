Will You Help Boo Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Boo! Don’t be spooked by his name, Boo is a sweet and chatty little guy with more charm than a catnip factory!

This kitty is on a low-carb diet and is on medication to help manage his diabetes (staff can tell you more!). He has been in shelter and foster since August 2025, which means we’ve gotten to learn a lot about him! Like that he loves head scratches and soft beds to snuggle up on, so he’s looking for adopters that are ready to help him live out his best life as a couch potato! He is full of love and a pinch of sass, so he would like to be your one and only pet, please!

Boo is currently in foster, so feel free to call, email, or stop into the adoption center during open hours to learn more about taking Boo home!

Boo’s adoption fee has been paid for by a generous donor!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!