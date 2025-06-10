Will You Help Boots Find a Home on Cape Cod?

This week we are talking about Boots the cat!

Boots is an 8-year-old lady ready for a new home! She enjoys affection on her terms, meaning she’ll come to you when she’s ready for love (and trust us, when she is, she loves a good lap snuggle and some head scritches!).

If you’re looking for a cat with personality, charm, and a bit of sass, Boots might just be your perfect match! If you would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!

