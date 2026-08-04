Will You Help Bruno Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Bruno! This handsome guy has got a lot of love to give, and is on the hunt for a family to give it to. Bruno came to us as a stray, so we don’t know very much about his past, but in our care he has been a sweet and sensitive gentleman who’s enjoyed making friends at the shelter. He loves snuggles, snacks, and sniffy walks on the trails!

Bruno would love to go with adopters who can help him settle in at his own pace and adjust back into the routine of living in a home. If you’re looking for a sweet and sensitive pup to bring excitement and a few snuggles into your life, then Bruno might just be the dog for you!

He does have some medical needs, so he is looking for an adopter with a solid vet relationship. Our staff is happy to review his medical history and needs with interested adopters!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Bruno. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!

NEW! Extended evening hours for dog adoptions only until 7PM on Wednesdays on the Cape, and on Thursdays in Boston, Methuen, and Salem.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!