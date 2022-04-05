Will You Help Chez Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Chez! Chez was recently transferred to us from a Mississippi rescue. In southern style he is sweet, courteous and low maintenance. Chez’ history is an unknown, but what we do know, is that he is a good boy that is ready for a new start. He could potentially share his home with another dog similar in size and energy. A refresher course in housetraining and how to share his delicious treats are something a new adopter should be prepared to work on. He may enjoy a feline friend with a slow introduction and for his two legged friends he is looking for older dog savvy kids that will know when he is uncomfortable and allow him the space he needs. He will be sure to add some southern charm to your home.

If you’re interested in Chez, go to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry for him and tell us about yourself!

