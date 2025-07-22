Will You Help Elizabeth Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Elizabeth! This sensitive girl came to us from a shelter in the south and she’s still finding her footing in this big world. Elizabeth can be easily overwhelmed in new situations, but she’s making great progress every day when she’s given the opportunity to explore at her own pace! She is the best version of herself when she’s in the company of a well-matched dog, and she’d love to go home to a confident helper dog who could show her the ropes of living in a home. She’s looking for a patient family who is excited about using a gentle approach to training and who can let her take the lead as she’s settling in!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Elizabeth. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



