Will You Help Ember & Coal Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Ember and Coal! These best friends are 8 years old and need to go home together. Ember is a spayed female, tortoiseshell and Coal is solid black, neutered male. They are both timid when first meeting someone, but very sweet once they get to know you. When they are comfortable around their people friends, they can be chatty and affectionate. Since they are on the shy side they will need an adopter who has time and patience to work with them as they adjust to their new home. Their ideal home would be not very busy, and adults only. Ember did not like the dog in her last home so no dogs please! They could potentially live with another cat with a slow introduction. Their adoption fee is $200 per cat. If you are interested in learning more about Ember and Coal, please email capeadoptions@mspca.org with a description of your household, and what you are looking for in a cat.

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!