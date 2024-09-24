Will You Help Finnegan Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Finnegan is a 3 year old cat who recently came to us on a transport and is ready to find a new home of their own! We are still getting to know them, but come on in to meet them and see if they are a good match for your family!

Finnegan has tested positive for Feline Leukemia (FeLV) so we are recommending that he goes to a home without other cats. Staff would be happy to chat with you more about his FeLV status!

If you think this cat could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-5pm – no appointment or application needed.

You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!



