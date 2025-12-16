Will You Help Flora Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Flora! This playful, chatty girl is a slow burn worth waiting for. Flora arrived to the shelter and was quite shy for the first two months of her stay. With some patience and plenty of treats, Flora is coming out of her shell and blossoming into a lovely office cat! In her previous home, Flora was known to be friendly and affectionate, so we expect her to show those traits in her new home in due time. Flora has previously lived with another cat, so she may enjoy the company of a feline friend after a slow introduction.

Due to her worried nature, Flora would love a family that either has a quiet home or could give her space to enjoy peace and solitude while she is adjusting.

Flora is currently spending time in one of our offices while she works on building confidence. Staff will be happy to help you meet her.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Flora. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



