Will You Help Fred Find a Home on the Cape?

If you’re looking to add a little sass and a lot of sweetness to your life, look no further than Fred! This 3 year old kiddo has been worried at the shelter, but given time and patience to adjust, he’s sure to show you his silly and playful sides! Fred has a positive but limited history with dogs, so may be able to go home with a mellow dog companion that has some cat experience under their belt.

Fred has tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), a bloodborne illness in cats that may weaken their immune system over time. Some cats with FIV may not show symptoms, but it will be important to establish ongoing care with a vet after adoption to ensure that this kiddo is feeling his best.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Fred – Fiv+. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

