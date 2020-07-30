Will You Help Frida Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet beautiful Frida! This 12 year old, spayed female was transferred to the MSPCA from another shelter. She was originally surrendered to a shelter off cape because her owner was getting divorced and lost their housing. Besides her beautiful long hair, this lady has one other unforgettable feature: giant paws! Her extra toes make her paws look like baseball gloves! In her previous home, Frida lived with multiple other cats. She doesn’t like loud noises or large groups of people and would prefer a quieter household with no young kids. Frida has been an indoor-outdoor kitty most of her life and might need to continue that lifestyle in her next home, but you’ll have to get to know her to figure that out. As a 12 year old, Frida is considered a senior cat so her adoption fee is $100. If you’re interested in adopting, please call the MSPCA Cape Cod adoption center to speak with staff 508-775-0940.