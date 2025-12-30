Will You Help Gamma Find a Home on the Cape?

Gamma is an energetic, goofy, and sweet boy with a big personality. He loves to run, play, and stay active, especially when two-toy fetch is involved, and snacks are a great way to win him over since he’s very food motivated. Gamma is looking for an active home that enjoys fun, routine, and spending time together. As he settles in, he will benefit from some decompression time, basic training, and help with manners. With patient, consistent humans who are ready to support him, Gamma has the potential to be a wonderful and rewarding companion — and he’d love to meet you!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Gamma. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



