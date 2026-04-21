Will You Help Ghost Find a Home on the Cape?

This handsome fella is Ghost, a 7 year old husky who’d love to add a little excitement to your life! Ghost is a big foodie, and loves to go on long, sniffy walks in the world, so he could make a great adventure buddy once he’s had some time to settle in, but he won’t say no to settling down afterwards to take a nap or work on a nice chew stick or frozen kong!

We don’t have a lot of history on Ghost, but know that he wasn’t regularly meeting or interacting with strangers and had a hard time living with other dogs. Ghost will do best with an adopter who’s ready to help him continue his training journey using positive reinforcement methods, and he says no thank you to living with other animals right now!

In order to best set Ghost and his adopters up for success, please note that Ghost is not a same-day adoption.

Ghost has been through a few transitions recently, and may need a gentle start, but once he feels secure, he’ll reward you with endless love and loyalty!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Ghost. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!