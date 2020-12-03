You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Will You Help Ginger Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Will You Help Ginger Find a Home Here on the Cape?

December 3, 2020

Fun fact: Did you know that 99% of a tortoiseshell cats are female?

Meet Ginger! This gorgeous tortie was transported to us from the St. Thomas Humane Society along with 25 other cats. Ginger is extremely sweet and quite a chatterbox! Her ability to hold a conversation is just one of the many reasons she makes excellent company when you’re stuck at home. She is estimated to be 5 years old. Her adoption fee is $200. If you’re interested in adopting this beauty, please fill out an adoption inquiry: https://www.mspca.org/CapeAdoptionInquiry.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Pets

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 