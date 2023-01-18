Will You Help Ginger Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Ginger! This sassy, young lady knows that good things come to those who wait, so she will take a little time to warm up, but once she does, you two will be best friends. Before that happens, Ginger will look at you like an actress on the red carpet, looking over her shoulder and posing for a photo. She’ll slow blink at you but won’t come any closer. This spicy gal may hiss and swat early on in your relationship but once she’s comfortable, that will subside and she will be leaning into pets and rolling on her back for belly rubs.

Ginger shares an office with an MSPCA staff member and with time, these two became good pals. Ginger happily joins her for video calls, meetings in the office, and plays with pens on her desk. Ginger is one heck of an Opurrations Coordinator, supervising all productivity with a watchful, slow blinking eye. Since they are friends, Ginger accepts lunchtime brushing sessions and cheek scratches.

Have you ever had a bad day in the bathroom? Like a day where you cannot get off the toilet? Well, those are most days for Ginger. Ginger has had diarrhea practically her entire life without a reason that we can determine. While in the shelter and prior, Ginger has undergone several diagnostics and treatments for diarrhea, to which she unfortunately has not been responsive. We are looking for an adopter who is ready to take on treatment for Ginger that is beyond the scope of what can be offered in an animal shelter.

Ginger would do best in an adult only, cat savvy household who’s ready to help her with her loose poops and coy personality. If this is the girl for you, head to MSPCA.org/adopt!



