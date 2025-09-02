Will You Help Holly Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Holly, the Queen of Cozy! Holly is a gorgeous 11-year-old calico who knows exactly what she wants in life: gentle pets (on her terms) and comfy naps! Holly is not a fan of other cats, so she’d prefer to be the only feline queen of the castle. She has some mobility issues, so her adopter should be prepared to work closely with a veterinarian to help her stay comfortable in her golden years.

Stop by our MSPCA Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Holly. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!