Will You Help Indigo Find a Home on the Cape?

If you are looking for the ultimate snuggle-bug, then look no further than Indigo! This 8 year old pittie is the perfect companion for someone looking for a calm, low-key, and affectionate pup. She can sometimes be worried when navigating new or busy environments, so Indigo would love to go home to adopters in a quieter spot, so she can relax and nap to her heart’s content! She could live with a respectful dog who understands her shy tendencies, would do best in a cat-free home, and is looking for humans who can practice calm, considerate interactions.

Indigo is currently recovering from a surgery to repair her CCL (similar to an ACL tear in humans). As a result, she’s keeping it low-key as she heals up, including limited activity and not going up and down stairs, and she’s currently on medication to help manage her arthritis. Staff is happy to tell you more about her treatment and management plan!

If you’re searching for a relaxed, loving dog who’s happy to take life at a slower pace, Indigo may be the perfect fit.

Indigo is currently placed in a foster home. Staff is happy to discuss the adoption process and how to set up a meet!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!