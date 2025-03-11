Will You Help Jade Find a Home on Cape Cod?

This striking, playful lady is ready to find her home, and she is looking for adopters who are ready to meet her where she’s at! Jade wasn’t able to get out of the house a lot before, and was mostly a homebody, so she may want to take a slow approach to exploring the world. While meeting new friends can be tough at first, once she warms up she loves to show off her sweet (but bossy!) side. Jade would do well in a home with a well matched dog, but it is not necessary that she goes to a home with a resident dog. We are unsure of how Jade would do with a cat in the home as she has never met one before. Jade could do well with kids in the home who are experienced with dogs and can give her the space she needs when she asks for it.

If you think that Jade could be the one for you, come on down to the MSPCA Cape Cod location during our open hours to speak with staff to explore the match. Our open hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1:00PM until 4:00PM.

Please note that our Dog Adoption floor is not open to walkthrough traffic to help eliminate their stress while in our care. Interested adopters will first chat with staff to explore the match. Once a match is identified, you may be able to meet one on one with your potential new companion outside of the kennel space. Our Cat Adoption floor and Small Animal adoption floors are open to walkthrough traffic.



