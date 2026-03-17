Will You Help Jade Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Jade, a charming 7 year old Australian Cattle Dog Mix looking for that special someone to be the center of her world. Jade is a busy lady who would thrive in a quiet environment with a consistent routine and a family who is ready to make adjustments as she continues to settle in. She lived with children in her previous home, but was worried or overwhelmed when there was too much commotion, so she would do best in a lower-traffic home–if there are kids in the home, they should be able to follow her management plan.

Jade can be a tad worried when meeting new people, but once she warms up, she is falling into your lap wanting endless pets. She says no thank you to living with dogs right now, please! Jade was reportedly scared of the cat in the previous home, so would prefer any cats in the home to be mellow and tolerant, and would need full separation onto start.

Miss Jade has a history of bladder stones, so is currently on a prescription diet. Adopters should plan to establish regular care with a vet to ensure that she’s feeling her best.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Jade. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!