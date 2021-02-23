Will You Help Jeannie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Jeannie! This stunning 13 year old is as sweet as they come! She absolutely loves being pet and is a true snugglebug. Whenever the staff go into her room she’ll follow us around and flop down next to us, which is her way of saying pet me! Jeannie has received excellent vet care from our clinic staff including bloodwork and a dental. She is great shape, but does have chronic upper respiratory infection which is basically a cat cold that comes and goes. Since upper respiratory infections can be spread to other cats, we recommend that Jeannie be the only cat in the home. Our adoption process starts online so if you’re interested in adopting Jeannie, go to mspca.org to submit an adoption inquiry. As a senior kitty, her adoption fee is $100.

