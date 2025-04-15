Will You Help Joker Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Joker! This high-energy guy enjoys romping around with his dog friends and can always be found having a blast. When he’s not playing, Joker is a big fan of his stuffed toys and enjoys sitting by your side for some pets. He is still working on his manners so allowing him to decompress and keeping his world small for the first several weeks will be key! He’s full of personality and ready to bring lots of fun and affection into his new home. If you’re looking for a playful, loving companion, Joker is the one for you!

If you think Joker could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!