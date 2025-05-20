Will You Help Kai Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hi to Kai! This sweet wiggly guy is currently available to foster to adopt, he is undergoing heartworm treatment at our cape cod clinic. Heartworm treatment will require him to live a pretty relaxed low energy lifestyle until his treatment has been completeted. If you think this dog could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center.

Preparing your home for your new dog or puppy ahead of time can help ease the transition for your new pet and set you both up for success should there be a dog that’s a good match! To learn more about how to make the first few weeks with your new dog or puppy the most successful it can be, please visit www.mspca.org/petresources.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they’re interested in – and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



