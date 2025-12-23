Will You Help Kirby Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Kirby! This handsome fella came to us as a stray, so his past is a bit of a mystery. While in our care he has been worried and sweet, so we’re going slow and letting him set the pace of how fast he comes out of his shell. With a gentle approach and snacks in hand, he’s sure to come around and show his social side!

Kirby has tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), a bloodborne illness in cats that may weaken their immune system over time. Some cats with FIV may not show symptoms, but it will be important to establish ongoing care with a vet after adoption to ensure that this kiddo is feeling his best.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Kirby – FIV+. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!



