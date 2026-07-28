Will You Help Kobe Find a Home on the Cape?

This handsome hunk is Kobe, a sweet older gentleman who is looking for a new home. Kobe loves leisurely strolls so that he can sniff around, but has enjoyed snuggling up for some pets and treats with his favorite people. Kobe would like to be the only dog in the home at this time, please!

Kobe was diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder where the body attacks its own melanocytes (the pigment-producing cells). For Kobe, this has affected his eyes-he had one eye removed and has decreased vision in his remaining eye. Kobe is looking for a patient home where he can settle in at his own pace and learn to navigate his environment with limited vision. He is sure to reward you with endless love and loyalty!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Kobe. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!

NEW! Extended evening hours for dog adoptions only until 7PM on Wednesdays on the Cape, and on Thursdays in Boston, Methuen, and Salem.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!