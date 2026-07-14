Will You Help Lilly Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Lilly! This sweet and silly girl loves nothing more than a long walk smelling the flowers. After her leisurely adventures, she’s down to chill! Lilly would love a low-traffic home – she can be a bit worried about new situations and people, so she enjoys most of her time spent with those in her inner circle.

Lilly prefers a home with no other dogs. She could potentially live with a cat, though she does like to chase critters outside on a walk – so a confident, dog-savvy cat is a must! Lilly could potentially live with kids who are able to give her space when she’s looking for some alone time.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Lilly. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!

NEW! Extended evening hours for dog adoptions only until 7PM on Wednesdays on the Cape, and on Thursdays in Boston, Methuen, and Salem.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!