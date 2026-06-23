Will You Help Lilly Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Lilly, a sweet beagle who is looking for a new home! This lovely senior pup can be a little worried with big changes like meeting new people or going to new places, so she’d love to go to a lower-traffic home. Once Lilly settles in, her personality starts to shine – she loves sniffy walks and sitting outside on a sunny day! Lilly loves to snuggle with the people in her inner circle, and she’s playful and silly once she’s comfortable. Lilly would do best as the only dog in the home, but could possibly go home to a dog-savvy cat!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Lilly. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!