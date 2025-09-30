Will You Help Lina Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Lina! This smart and senstive girl came to us from a home where she was living primarily outdoors, so we do not know much about her life before coming into our care. We have seen that she is worried about new people and situations initially, but warms up quickly if you take things at her pace. Lina would make a great adventure buddy once she’s had some time to settle in, but still needs to learn the ropes of living an indoor lifestyle, first! Lina has been quite avoidant of dogs while in our care and would like to start as the only dog in the home, but could potentially live with cats and children!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Lina. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



