Will You Help Lolly Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Look at that smile! Lolly is a happy, energetic 5-month-old puppy! We’re not sure of her exact breed, but she looks like a long-legged, labrador retriever mix. She has the cutest ears and is eager to learn. Lolly will need lots of positive reinforcement training to help her become the very best dog she can be! She also has a history of barking when left alone and is hoping for someone who can work on crate-training and structured down time. Because she can be quite loud when you’re not around, she would do best in a home without close neighbors. Playful Lolly likes dogs but has shown some mild resource guarding and will require extra supervision and structure in order to live with one. Aside from her jumpy puppy behaviors, she is a well-mannered girl and would enjoy playing with little ones who understand that she’s not a big fan of sharing her things.

Adoption fee: $550

If you have the time and patience to devote to this sweet, lanky girl, please submit an inquiry to cape@mspca.org and we will reach out to you.

Looking for a Pet?

