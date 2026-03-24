Will You Help Louie Find a Home on the Cape?

Calling all Labrador lovers! Louie is an extra-large boy whose heart is every bit as big as his size! This shy guy can find changes in his environment, such as a loud car passing by, someone walking up to the house, or a lot of people coming and going, to be pretty spooky! If you have a quieter/lower traffic home, and the patience and love to help this big softie build up his confidence over time, then he’s sure to reward you with loads of love and kisses. Louie loves to train, so he’d do great with an adopter excited to continue helping him polish up some of his manners using positive reinforcement training methods.

Louie is just starting out on a weight loss journey, so he’s looking for an adopter who can help him make progress with the support of their veterinarian. The good news is Louie loves to get silly and play with his people just as much as he loves sniffy walks, so adding a little exercise to his routine should be a piece of cake.

Louie could potentially go home with a well-matched dog friend, or a dog-savvy cat companion, with full separation to start and a slow introduction.

If you’ve got room in your heart for this big softy, then come on down to meet Louie and see if he’s the right fit for your family!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Louie. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with your adopted pet!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!