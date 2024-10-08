Will You Help Lucy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Lucy is a silly and playful pup who is looking for her new home! Lucy came to us from another shelter down south, so not much is known about her history. Lucy is a typical puppy – excitable, wiggly, and lots of fun! She will need a family who can help her continue to work on her manners as she continues to grow.

If you think this dog could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm to 5pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff member regarding available dogs.

Preparing your home for your new dog or puppy ahead of time can help ease the transition for your new pet and set you both up for success should there be a dog that’s a good match! To learn more about how to make the first few weeks with your new dog or puppy the most successful it can be, please visit www.mspca.org/petresources.

For more information on our adoption process, please visit https://www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/how-to-adopt/

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they’re interested in – and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.

