Will You Help Lulu Find a Home on the Cape?

Are you looking for a striking little panther who will fill your home with affection, sweetness, and a touch of mischievous charm? Look no further than Lulu! While Lulu loves pets and affection, she can get overstimulated quickly and can sometimes get mouthy or scratch to try and tell you when she’s had enough.

This beautiful lady is looking for a quieter home with patient adopters that can learn her body language cues, so that they can help her take breaks and learn more polite ways of interacting with her people! She’d love having access to toys and other forms of enrichment to help her channel her playful energy in a positive way!

Lulu will do best in an adult-only home or a home with older children that can read her body language cues and help with her management plan. Additionally, this kitty is on a low-carb diet and is on medication to help manage her diabetes (staff can tell you more!).

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Lulu. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!

You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!