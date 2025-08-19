Will You Help Lynn Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Calling all husky enthusiasts! If youre looking for a fun-loving adventure buddy with lots of energy, Lynn might be the gal for you. She approaches all new endeavors with lots of enthusiasm and is still perfecting her manners, but with a patient adopter and a gentle approach to training, shes sure to impress you with how much she loves to learn. Lynn does well on leashed walks and enjoys playing fetch in the yard, but would also benefit from learning how to settle and relax with a nice long-lasting chew or enrichment item. If youre interested in learning more about this striking lady, drop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center during open hours!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Lynn. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.

My adoption fee will be waived from August 19 – 24 as part of the MUTT-CHKINS ADOPTION EVENT!!!



