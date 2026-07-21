Will You Help Magnolia and Petunia Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Magnolia and Petunia! They have been waiting patiently at the shelter for their perfect adopter to come along. You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!

Magnolia and Petunia have been overlooked due to their age – while kittens and young adults cats are often adopted quickly, many of our senior cats wait longer to find their perfect match. We think Magnolia and Petunia deserve the best retirement home, and adopting a senior can be extremely rewarding. They are extra grateful and so are we!

Magnolia and Petunia are worried, and sweet, so we’re taking it slow as we get to know them and allowing them to build up confidence at their own pace. Magnolia and Petunia are looking for a patient adopter who can let them adjust to a new home.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Magnolia and Petunia and see if they are a good match for your family!

We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!