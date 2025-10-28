Will You Help Minoes Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Despite the uncanny resemblance, this isn’t a horned owl; it’s Minoes! Minoes is a sweet senior cat that prefers to keep her personal space to herself – though once she’s warmed up to her friends, she shows her love with gentle head bumps! She would do best in a calmer home without other pets.

Minoes has been overlooked due to her age – while kittens and young adults cats are often adopted quickly, many of our senior cats wait longer to find their perfect match. We think Minoes deserves the best retirement home, and adopting a senior can be extremely rewarding. She is extra grateful…and so are we!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Minoes. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

You are welcome to enter our cat rooms during open hours. Staff and volunteers will be happy to assist you!

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



