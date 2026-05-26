Will You Help Mocha Find a Home on the Cape?

Mocha is currently in foster care – if you are interested in meeting Mocha please fill out our Foster Animal Adoption Inquiry form online and a member of our foster team will be in touch to coordinate a meet up!

Mocha is a sweet 4 year old poodle mix looking for a new home. Mocha came to us from a breeder, so while we don’t have a lot of information on her past, we know that Mocha does not have the same background as a typical dog—she lived predominantly outdoors, and was not going on walks or exploring new environments. As a result, new things can be pretty scary for her!

Mocha is looking for a patient adopter ready to cherish the quiet moments, and who can provide a peaceful, low-traffic environment where our furry friend can feel safe and secure. She will need help learning how to live in a home, since she’s never done it before! Adopters should be ready to help her on her training journey, including learning how to walk on leash or housebreaking. If there are children in the home, they should be ready to provide Mocha with patience and space as needed to help her blossom into her best self.

Mocha could potentially go home with a mellow and confident dog ready to help show her the ropes. She has no history interacting with cats, so if there were cats in the home, she would need full separation to start and a slow introduction.

If you’re looking for a loving, sweet and sensitive companion with a gentle soul, Mocha might just be your perfect match. Come on down to learn more about her!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!