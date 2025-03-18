Will You Help Monty Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Monty, a handsome 3 year old pup that’s on the hunt for his new home! This sweet and sensitive boy is on the shyer side, and takes a while to get used to new people and environments. He’s likely to be a bit of a homebody to start, and will thrive in a quiet home where he can decompress and adjust at his own pace. Once he warms up to his people, Monty is an absolute love, and will be a wonderful addition to a patient and caring home! Monty is also a certified chew toy fiend, and would love to have lots of toys and enrichment to work on in the home!

Monty could go home with kids that can help support him in the home by letting him have space when he needs some alone time. He has been more selective with his dog friends at the shelter, but might like to go home with a well-matched, confident dog that won’t be bothered while Monty practices his dog skills. He hasn’t lived with cats before, but may be able to go home with a dog-savvy cat companion with a slow introduction.

If you think this dog could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available dogs.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) theyre interested in – and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



