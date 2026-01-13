Will You Help Moo Deng Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Moo Deng, a smushy pup whose heart is every bit as big as his size! Moo Deng loves to run around and play with his toys, but can get a bit carried away if his time is not structured, so could use some help refining his manners using positive reinforcement training (he’s a foodie, so snacks are the way to his heart!). He would benefit from a family who can help to meet all of his exercise needs, while also ensuring there are plenty of opportunities for him to learn to settle and relax in his new home!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Moo Deng. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!



