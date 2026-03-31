Will You Help Moose Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Moose! This sweet, 6 year old pup is a shy guy when it comes to navigating new environments, so he’s hoping to go to a lower traffic home so that he can adjust and build confidence at his own pace. Once he’s warmed up, Moose loves to show off his silly side, be it playing with toys or snuggling up with his people! Moose has been worried when interacting with dogs in our care, so while he might be able to go home with a mellow dog companion who can respect his boundaries, he also might also like to be your one and only! Moose has no history of living with cats, but could do well with slow intros and complete separation to start.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Moose. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!