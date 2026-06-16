Will You Help Phoenix Find a Home on the Cape?

Say hello to the fiery Phoenix! This sweet older girl loves to play with dog friends, cuddling and getting pets from her human friends, and tasty treats. Phoenix is a bit reserved at first, but warms up quickly and is looking for a patient family who can give this sensitive girl some time to decompress in their new home. Phoenix enjoys a good walk like any dog, but definitely likes to settle in at the end of the day on the couch.

Our sweet friend Phoenix has a kidney condition that will require an ongoing relationship with a veterinarian. She is currently eating a prescription diet and medicated for her condition, and her long-term treatment plan as well as prognosis can be determined with your primary vet!

Phoenix has a positive history with kids, so she may go home to kids that can participate in her training and let her warm up at her own pace. Phoenix has enjoyed spending time around other mellow dogs at the shelter, so we think they may do well with a canine sibling that is comfortable with a more calm friend. Phoenix has never met a cat before, but may do well with a dog-savvy cat in the home.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Phoenix. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with your adopted pet!

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!