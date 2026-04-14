Will You Help Popcorn Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Popcorn, a young, active 1-1/2 year old cattle dog on the hunt for her new home! Popcorn loves to play and is full of energy, and would make a great companion for a hiker, runner, or just an admirer of the great outdoors. She can be worried when navigating new or busy environments, so will benefit from an adopter in a quieter, lower-traffic spot, and from taking some time to settle in and get used to her new routine. She lived with kids in her previous home, and may be able to go to a home with children that are ready to help follow her training and management plan.

Popcorn is still working on some of her manners and home skills, such as jumping, walking on leash, and housebreaking (she has a history of using pee pads, so is not traditionally housebroken), so adopters should be ready to help her on her training journey using positive reinforcement methods! She could potentially go home with a dog-savvy cat, a well-matched dog friend, with full separation to start and a slow intro.

Popcorn has been through a few transitions recently, and may need a gentle start, but once she feels secure, she’ll reward you with endless love and loyalty!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Popcorn. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!