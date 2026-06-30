Will You Help Raven Find a Home on the Cape?

Meet Raven, a 1 year old, 55-pound lab mix with a heart as big as her zoomies! This sweet lady loves to romp around, proudly show off her toys, and then settle in for some affectionate snuggles at the end of the day. Raven has been though a few big transitions recently, so she is ready to start her next chapter with a family who can give her the time and patience she needs to adjust to life in a new home. She loves snacks, so would do well with an adopter who’s ready to help her continue to work on refining some of her manners, like polite greetings or walking on leash, using positive reinforcement training!

Raven would do best as an only dog to start. She may be able to successfully live with another dog in the future. She has lived with cats before, and could go to a home with dog-savvy cats with separation to start and a slow introduction.

If you’re looking for a loving, playful companion with a gentle soul, Raven might just be your perfect match.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Raven. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Visit www.mspca.org/petresources to learn how to prepare for a successful first few weeks at home with a your adopted pet!

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!