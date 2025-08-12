Will You Help Roxie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hi to Roxie, a sweet 4 year old pup that’s ready to show you her skills as a certified couch potato and snuggler! Roxie loves to make new friends, but she lived in a bit of a bubble in her previous home, so she’d like to go home with adopters that can help her adjust and settle in at her own pace before helping her slowly expand her world. She’s still working on refining a few of her manners, like learning to say hi without jumping on new people. Luckily, food is absolutely the key to this sweet girl’s heart, so she’ll love to train with you to work on refining her skills!

Roxie has some skin allergies, so adopters should plan to check in with their vet to come up with a plan to ensure she’s comfortable. Roxie may be able to go home with a well-matched dog or a dog-savvy cat companion. She might be able to go home with children that can help with her management plan, and won’t be bothered by a jumpy, exciteable dog!

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Roxie. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.

