Will You Help Sage Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Sage! This spunky guy may be small in stature, but he’s got a big heart (and a big voice to match!). This sweet boy loves to be with his people! He’s active and playful, and will make a wonderful adventure buddy once he’s had some time to settle into his new home. He’s still working on perfecting his manners and is looking for someone who is excited to meet him where he’s at, while having a patient and gentle approach to training. Sage has an impressive set of pipes and isn’t afraid to use them, so for that reason, Sage isn’t really cut out for the apartment lifestyle.

If you think this dog could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available dogs.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) theyre interested in – and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



