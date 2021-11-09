Will You Help Sam Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Sam! Sam is a handsome 8 year old Catahoula mix who is looking to start his next adventure. He’s incredibly smart and loves to fetch and also was housetrained with a bell in his previous home! Sam is a sensitive pup that is looking for a special home. He does not enjoy being around other dogs and is looking for a home without them. He also would do best in a quiet neighborhood where he is not likely to meet other dogs. Apartment life would be too much for him! We think he would also do best without cats or other small critters in his next home. It takes him time to warm up to new people and so we are looking for an adult only home for him. If you’re interested in adopting a dog, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

